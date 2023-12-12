‘#VasundharaRaje’ trends on social media after naming Bhajan Lal Sharma as Rajasthan’s CM

Despite Raje's previous two terms as Chief Minister, the BJP's decision to appoint Bhajan Lal Sharma as CM of Rajasthan.
Hyderabad: : In a significant political development, the BJP’s central leadership had decided to hand over the reins of Rajasthan to Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday, overshadowing other contenders, including Vasundhara Raje.
Besides Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Shekhawat, Anita Bhadel, Manju Baghmar Mahant Balaknath, Diya Kumari, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, were the other contenders in the race the CM post in Rajasthan.
Despite Raje’s previous two terms as Chief Minister (2003–2008 and 2013–2018), the BJP’s decision to appoint Bhajan Lal Sharma prompted a surge in the trending hashtag #VasundharaRaje across social media platforms.
This trend showcased public sentiments and reactions following the announcement of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new CM of Rajasthan.
Check out a few reactions here:
