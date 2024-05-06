Vedma Venkatesh, a ray of hope for tribals in resolving challenges

However, even with meagre resources, he has been able to produce impact creating videos. He is winning plaudits from many for becoming a ray of hope for tribals.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 6 May 2024, 09:15 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Vedma Venkatesh, a 26-year-old tribal man from the remote village of Mangi in Tiryani mandal is finding solutions to challenges of his tribesmen on his own with the help of social media platforms.

Venkatesh, who failed in Intermediate, managed to realise the potentiality of social media platforms by watching videos by climbing trees to get proper mobile signals and whenever he toured a town as his village had no network of any telecom service providers.

However, even with meagre resources, he has been able to produce impact creating videos. He is winning plaudits from many for becoming a ray of hope for tribals.

The son of Vedma Dev, Venkatesh operates a handle titled ‘tribe_village_channel_youtube’ on Instagram. He has a channel named ‘Tribe Village Channel’ on news channelsas well.

He posts videos of problems relating to drinking water, road, bridges and medical facilities to interior villages across erstwhile Adilabad district.

He produces some funny videos, besides bringing out waterfalls, distinct lifestyle and culture of the tribals dwelling in the deep inside of jungles.

Significantly, BSNL is installing a mobile phone tower in the village due to his sustained efforts.

The telecom provider came forward to create connectivity for the isolated village after Venkatesh’s photograph atop of a tree in search of coverage of mobile signals went viral on social media platforms recently. The facility will be a reality by three months, Venkatesh said.

The tribal social media influencer said that he had posted 550 videos on YT and 290 on Instagram so far

He had started producing the videos in 2018, but intensified it in 2022, considering the overwhelming response from users of the platforms.

Now, he is being interviewed by news channels for his outstanding contributions to transform the lives of the tribals. Venkatesh disclosed that he would contest in the elections in order to become a public representative to address major challenges of the tribals in future.

He cited his cousin, Vedma Bojju, once a newspaper delivery boy who rose to become MLA of Khanapur, as his source of inspiration. His instagram handle has 29,800 followers, while 8,100 users have subscribed to his YT channel.