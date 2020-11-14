Vehicle theft gang busted, seven arrested in Hyderabad

Based on CCTV footage, the police nabbed the gang at Hyderguda in Rajendrangar in the early hours of Friday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Friday arrested seven persons, including four minors, on charges of committing a series of vehicle thefts at multiple locations in the city and its suburbs over the past four months. Following a spate of motorcycle theft cases, the Rajendranagar police was keeping tight surveillance on the gang. Based on CCTV footage, the police nabbed the gang at Hyderguda in Rajendrangar in the early hours of Friday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

The arrested persons were identified as Patlavath Raj Kumar alias Raju (19), a catering worker, S Rohith Kumar alias Rohit (19), an employee in a biscuit company, and Sharanayya Sagar (22), a tiffin center worker, and four minors in conflict with law. During interrogation, the gang revealed they were childhood friends and had discontinued studies from SSC due to disinterest and were addicted to alcohol and marijuana. They stole motorcycles to meet their expenses and acted as per the instructions of Raju.

In the last four months, the gang stole more than 30 motorcycles from the Cyberabad and Hyderabad Police limits. Some of the stolen bikes were sold at Degloor and Anegaon of Maharashtra while a few bikes were sold at Balanagar in Mahabubnagar district. A few bikes were sold in Hyderabad as well at prices ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 hiding the fact that they were stolen.

The gang also admitted that they attempted to rob an SBI ATM in Hyderguda in January and that they had to drop the plan when the alarm system went off. Police have seized 30 motorcycles worth Rs 20 lakh from them.

