Vemulawada temple tank to be opened for devotees on Sunday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:36 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Dharmagundam (temple tank) of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, will be opened for devotees on Sunday after a gap of 34 months.

The temple tank, which was closed in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, will be opened after performing special prayers on Sunday morning.

Whenever there were special prayers in the shrine, temple authorities used to open the tank but devotees were not allowed. Devotees, who faced severe hardships due to closure of the tank, were having the darshan of the presiding deity by taking bath in guest houses and taps arranged at parking lots.

Based on the instructions from the Commissioner of the Endowment department, temple authorities have decided to open the dharmagundam and are making arrangements for the same. The tank has been cleaned by removing the silt.