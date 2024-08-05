Break darshan facility commences in Vemulawada temple

In the wake of an increase in the number of VIP devotees to the shrine, authorities had decided to launch the facility

Vemulavada

Rajjana-Siricilla: A ‘break darshan’ facility was launched at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada on the occasion of Sravana masam on Monday.

Government whip Adi Srinivas inaugurated the facility.

A quick darshan queue line in front of the temple Executive Officer’s office is being utilized to offer ‘break darshan’ and arrangements have been made to have darshan of the presiding deity by passing through the main entrance of the shrine.

Devotees will be allowed to break darshan from 10.15 am to 11.15 am and 4 pm to 5 pm in the evening. Every day, 300 to 500 pilgrims will be allowed for ‘break darshan’.

It has been decided to charge Rs 300 per devotee. A separate counter has also been established in the shrine.

On the other hand, scores of devotees thronged the temple on the occasion of the beginning of Sravana masam on Monday.