Venkat Jasti, Gopichand inaugurate Gaudium badminton tourney

Hyderabad: Over 700 entries have been received for the Gaudium Junior Badminton Championship that was inaugurated by Venkat Jasti, Chairman and Management Director of Suven Life Sciences Limited and Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand.

This tournament is for both boys and girls in the under 13 and under 15, singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories. The tournament will continue until November 14.

“This is a good opportunity for all the young players who have not had an opportunity to play a tournament in the last 2 years,” said Gopichand. Chief Guest Jastis said it was amazing to see such world class infrastructure accessible to all here in the city of Hyderabad.’

A prize money of Rs. 2,00,000/- was announced across all categories.

