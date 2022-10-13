Vent your frustration by breaking things at this place in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:20 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana

By Ruchi Rai Sohni

Hyderabad: Angry and need a place to vent out your frustration?

Head out to The Rage Room at Madhapur in the city to pacify your anger. Pay a fee, pick up things and smash them to smithereens to let out all that pent-up frustration, and feel relieved!

Brainchild of 25-year-old Suraj Pusarla, this new setting lets people channel their anger and smash almost every object in the room.

Speaking about how it started, Suraj, a commerce graduate, says: “When I was young, I was short tempered and used to break remotes at home. But I don’t want everyone to break remotes at their homes now. That was one of the reasons behind starting The Rage Room. I want people to come here, engage in activities, break things, and relieve their stress.”

Setting up the place was a fun activity for him and his friends. While the construction was done by the professionals, Suraj and his companions got together to paint the whole set up and do the interiors.

The place has two rage rooms that can accommodate a group of seven people at once. Each session would last for about 20 minutes and the customers will be provided with an unlimited access to darts, boxing kits, and as well as rage balls.

Visitors get to choose from three packages – ‘Quickie’ where a crate full of seven bottles, plastics and electronic stuff like keyboards, mouses, and speakers will be provided for Rs 1,300. Another package ‘Rough Day’ costing Rs 1,500 includes two crates of 15 bottles, plastic, and electronic stuff, while the ‘Rage Mode’ costing Rs 2,800 comes with a huge item like washing machine, television set, refrigerator, oven, and laptop. All for you to break and smash.

The Rage Room is open every day from 12 noon to 10 pm. However, advanced booking is recommended. “We linked up with a few start-ups who get scraps from multiple places. I purchase the same from them. All the items that have been broken get recycled by a company we collaborate with,” Suraj shares adding that nothing go to waste.

It’s not just about the rage but also a fun activity. “We had a couple who visited us for a date recently and they felt it worked as an ice breaker for them,” he says.

While kids below 16-year-old are to be supervised by parents, kids below the age of 14 are not allowed. They are providing industrial quality suits, helmets, gloves, and shoes so that people are covered from head to toe before breaking things.