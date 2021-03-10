Verizon launches mobile career counselling lab

The lab is equipped with 10 tablets installed with mobile apps and psychometric assessment including space for personal counselling.

Hyderabad: IT and technology GCC (Global Capability Centre) Verizon India in association with Hyderabad-based NGO Nirmaan Organisation launched a Mobile Career Counselling Lab (MCL) equipped with digital infrastructure and technology-based applications to offer end-to-end counselling support to students in rural areas.

The MCL van was flagged off on Tuesday at a Government School in Hyderabad by Vijayaraman Subramanian, Managing Director, Verizon India along with leaders from Nirmaan Organisation and V Niranjan, Head Master, Manikonda High School.

The mobile counselling lab encompasses personal and tele counselling services, psychometric tests, technological infrastructure and mobile applications to equip the aspirants to self-explore. It also offers helpline services, which can be utilised by aspirants to garner any further clarifications that they may have regarding their prospects.

Starting out its journey from Hyderabad, this ‘Career Counselling on Wheels’ initiative in its first year as a pilot project will conduct about 200 sessions reaching out to over 10,000 students in the four remote districts of Yadgir, Raichur, Koppala and Gadag in Karnataka. Subsequently, plans are to expand the MCL initiative to other Southern States and eventually to all parts of India.

The lab is equipped with 10 tablets installed with mobile apps and psychometric assessment including space for personal counselling. The van will be on the move from an identified site to another, enabling students to connect to a tele-counselling center with a toll free helpline 18004252429 for queries. With the support of local NGOs and village leaders, the mobile lab will be visiting schools, gram panchayat offices and will be stationed at places where people can benefit the most.

