Very light to moderate rainfall in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Khammam: Many mandals in erstwhile Khammam district received very light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday.

Moderate rainfall was recorded in Thirumalayapalem, Raghunathapalem and Kusumanchi mandals while the other mandals received very light to light rainfall in Khammam district. The day’s highest rainfall of 32.5 mm rain was recorded in Kusumanchi mandal.

In Kothagudem district moderate rainfall was recorded in Annapureddipalle, Dammapet and Mulkalapalle mandals while other mandals received very light to light rain. There was no rainfall in six mandals.