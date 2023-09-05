| Hyderabad Under Red Alert As Heavy Rainfall Pounds City Imd Warns Of More Deluge Ahead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is under a red alert on Tuesday as it grapples with a deluge of rain that has inundated several localities.

The Meteorological Department issued the alert early this morning, warning residents to brace for heavy rainfall throughout the day.

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, many parts of Hyderabad witnessed an intense downpour, with some areas reporting over 100 mm of rainfall within a few hours. This abrupt and intense rainfall led to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the rains are likely to continue throughout the day, with varying intensities.