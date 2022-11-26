Veteran Left leader Picchi Reddy passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: Freedom fighter and veteran Left leader of Nalgonda district Guntakandla Picchi Reddy passed away on Saturday. He was 96.

Picchi Reddy is the uncle of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. He had worked as CPI secretary of old Suryapet, Tungathurthi taluka and was a State Committee member as well. The veteran CPI leader had actively participated in the student union organised by prominent Communist leader Dharmabhiksham at Suryapet.

Later, he joined the Andhra Mahasabha and fought against the nobles and landlords in Suryapet and Tungaturthi areas. He played an active role in the armed struggle and spent many years in obscurity.