Veterans Day 2023 celebrated in Hyderabad

Over 500 veterans took part in the event which focused on updating veterans on SPARSH, latest ECHS policies and welfare measures.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:01 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Veterans Day 2023 was celebrated under the aegis of headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area at Mukhtiyar Hall Secunderabad here on Saturday.

Over 500 veterans took part in the event which focused on updating veterans on SPARSH, latest ECHS policies and welfare measures sponsored by the government, Army HQ and KSB. Brig K Somashankar, SM Offg GOC TASA , Air Chief Marshal NAK Browne (Retd), Lt Gen Hari Prasad (Retd) addressed the veterans.