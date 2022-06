VHR lodges complaint against Vijayvargiya for Agniveer comment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 AM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed against BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for his disrespectful remarks against Agniveers.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao filed the complaint at the Begum Bazaar police station stating that Vijayvargiya insulted the Indian army with his remarks. Vijayvargiya had stated that he would give priority to Agniveers who complete four years in the armed forces as security guards in BJP offices.

The police are investigating.