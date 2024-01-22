| No Ayodhya Invite For Bhadradri Rama Because Congress Is In Power In Telangana Hanumanth Rao

No Ayodhya invite for Bhadradri Rama because Congress is in power in Telangana: Hanumanth Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 07:30 PM

Kothagudem: Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao found fault with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and BJP for failing to invite to Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam in the district for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

He said Bhadradri temple has a great history of its own and holds significance in the legend of Lord Rama’s 14 year exile during which he met his devotee Sabari. Bhakta Ramadasu who built the temple was also jailed by Qutb Shah for spending revenue collections on temple construction.

The BJP government at the Centre and Vishwa Hindu Parishad should answer why the devasthanam was not invited for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, the Congress demanded while adding that he was very sad for not considering Bhadradri temple.

Hanumanth Rao visited Bhadrachalam on Monday and offered prayers at the temple. Speaking to the media he said the temple priests informed him that the temple was not invited to attend the Pran Pratishta event and it was grave injustice.

Political leaders and others from across the country were invited. But why the Bhadradri temple heads were not extended the same courtesy, he questioned adding that the BJP government failed to do so because Congress was in power in Telangana and it was wrong.

He noted that the BJP leaders might have not known about the temple’s importance. Hanumanth Rao also wanted to know why the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited many famous temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari failed to visit Bhadradri temple.

He further noted that Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha was not a personal affair of Narendra Modi and it was not proper to play politics in divine matters. He said he would visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir soon.