Rajiv Gandhi U-19 T20 tourney to be held in Hyderabad from January 18

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 08:51 PM

V Hanumanth Rao and others releasing the poster in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: The 43rd edition of the All-India Shree Rajiv Gandhi Under-19 day-night Twenty 20 league cricket Championship will be held at various grounds in Hyderabad from January 18.

The first match will be held at Amberpet Water Works ground on January 18th between Sri Lanka and Hyderabad teams. 14 teams were divided into two pools of seven teams each.

V Hanumanth Rao and others released the poster in Hyderabad, on Monday.