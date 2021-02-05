Video pitch workshop held at KITS-Warangal

‘The main objective of this workshop is to inculcate I square (Innovation, Incubation Research Entrepreneurship-IIRE) culture among the student community.’

Warangal Urban: The Photography and Media Club (PMC) and Technical Club (TC) under Student Activity Center (SAC), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) jointly organised a “Video Pitch Workshop” virtually for B.Tech third-year students on Thursday.

In a press note, Dean, Student Affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy said this was the first batch using this opportunity for learning advanced versions of software to prepare mini-project videos. “It gives a lot of pleasure, not pressure or stress,” he added. The event was inaugurated by KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

Addressing the students, Ashoka Reddy said that the innovators were not born, but they were made by hard-work and creative ideas. “The main objective of this workshop is to inculcate I square (Innovation, Incubation Research Entrepreneurship-IIRE) culture among the student community. I square RE start-ups are concerned for nice products. It is a workshop on making a Video Pitch for Mini projects for all the sixth-semester students,” he added. Associate Dean, Student Affairs, M Narsimha Rao, Faculty incharge PMC & Associate Professor of Chemistry, Dr D Prabhakara Chary and Faculty incharge Dr T Senthil Murugan, student coordinators K Sai Yogesh (GS PMC club) and G Sriram (GS, Technical Club), and more than 1,000 participated.

