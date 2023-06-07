‘Vidya Dinotsavam’ to list Telangana’s growth in education

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: From rallies advocating 100 per cent enrollment, street plays, and flash mobs on Telangana’s progress in the last 10 years, holding hackathons to the inauguration of schools revamped under the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi‘ programme, the School Education Department has lined up several events to mark ‘Telangana Vidya Dinotsavam’ (Telangana Education Day) on June 20.

The department has chalked out an action plan at three levels — village, school and district — as part of ‘Telangana Dashabdi Utsavalu’ being held till June 22.

The schools will organise street plays at prominent places in the village on the State’s progress in education over the last decade. Flash mobs depicting the progress of Telangana or any educational activity at prominent places have also been included in the plan. All government school students will be provided free textbooks and two pairs of uniforms. Besides Class I to V students will get free worksheets, while free notebooks will be distributed among Class VI and X students.

Schools have been told to hold speeches on 10 years of Telangana progress, vision and activities of School Education, achievements, and the future road map. Schools will also organise competitions in the recitation of Telangana poets and writers besides singing, dance, drama, and essay writing competitions for students. Other activities include a fest on works of Telangana poets and writers and teachers taking take part in Kavi Sammelan/Mushaira.

The school toppers, 10 best headmasters, 15 best teachers, five best parents, and five best school management committees will also be felicitated.

