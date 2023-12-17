Resonance’s ‘ResoFEST’ lights up Gachibowli Stadium with academic and cultural splendor

M Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President of India and Kanneganti Brahmanandam, popular Tollywood actor and comedian and Purnachandra Rao N., Director, Resonance - Hyderabad, participated in the event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:40 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Resonance – Hyderabad Centre, experts in JEE, both Mains and Advanced and other Engineering, Medical, Commerce, Law entrance examinations, hosted their college festival, ‘ResoFEST’, at Gachibowli Stadium.

M Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President of India and Kanneganti Brahmanandam, popular Tollywood actor and comedian and Purnachandra Rao N., Director, Resonance – Hyderabad, participated in the event which was attended by over 5,000 students from different campuses of Resonance in the city.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, Uma Devi Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India Ltd, Srinivasa Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub and Dr Gayatri Devi Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals, among others addressed and inspired the students, on the occasion.

The day-long festivities from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm had cultural performances by students of resonance, interspersed with inspiring talks and interaction with dignitaries and awards were presented to the toppers of IIT, NIT, IIIT and Medical Colleges and top performers of the cultural and sports competition held as part of ResoFEST, a press release said.