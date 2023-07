Nikash emerges victorious in One Day Rapid Chess tournament

Medal winners of the chess tournament with Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli.

Hyderabad: Candidate Master Vemparala Nikash emerged champion of the One Day Rapid Prize Money Chess tournament held at RACE Chess Academy, Madhapur, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the final round, Nikash defeated top seeded Bharat Kumar Reddy to finish with 6 points to take the top honours. Shanmukha Pulli finished runner-up with 5.5 points after defeating Yohan Yadav Tarala on the second board.

Results: Prize Winners: 1. CM Vemparala Nikash (6), 2. Pulli Shanmukha (5.5), 3. Vihaan Karthikeya N(5), 4. Pranay Akula (5), 5.Sushanth Kamabathula (5) , 6. Saranya Devi Narahari (5), 7.G Ravikrishna (5),8.Bharat Kumar Reddy P (4.5), 9.Yohan Yadav Tarala (4.5), 10.Challa Saharsha(4.5);

Special Prizes: Best Female: 1. Natura Bethi(4.5), 2.N Geethika Hasini (4.5),3. Kirthika B(4.5);

Best Veteran: 1. D N Vijayendrakumar (4), 2. Sai V S T (3);

Children Special Prizes: U-7 Boys: 1. Siddarth Chodisetti (3.5), 2. Sourik Biswas(3);

Girls: 1.Vamshika Boga (2.5), 2.Kavya Nirvana (2);

U-9 Boys: 1. Sri Shiva Tejo Karthikeya (4), 2. Prahlad Moola (3.5);

Girls: 1.Akshaya Narahari (3) 2. Samhita Pungavanam(2.5).