Vignesh Shivan shares photos from honeymoon with wife Nayanthara

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are currently in Thailand on their honeymoon. The director of ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ has shared a collection of romantic images from their honeymoon. The photographs will, undoubtedly, give you some cute couple goals.

The love-struck newlyweds can’t seem to take their eyes off each other, as evidenced by the photos. Nayanthara looks stunning in a yellow gown, while Vignesh is stylish in his casual attire. Along with the photos, he wrote the caption: “In #Thailand with my Thaaram”, followed by a bunch of emojis.

In a recent post, Vignesh Shivan shared a photo of his wife, along with his journey with her; he posted a photo of Nayanathara walking down the aisle in a red sari, and wrote a sweet note. “From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE(sic).”