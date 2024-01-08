Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged in February?

Deverakonda remains focused on his career, currently immersed in the filming of his latest project under the direction of Parusharam. Mrunal Thakur will be starring alongside him in this upcoming film.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:54 PM, Mon - 8 January 24

Hyderabad: Rumors swirl around the potential romance between popular Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. While the two haven’t openly confirmed their relationship, media speculation is rife with talk of a budding romance and even a possible engagement in Febraury.

However, both actors have remained tight-lipped on the matter, leaving fans guessing about the truth behind the whispers.

