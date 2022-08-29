Vijay Deverakonda meets Mumbai theatre owner who called him arrogant

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda met film exhibitor Manoj Desai, who owns the famous Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Mumbai on Sunday, days after the latter called the actor ‘arrogant’ for his comments while talking about the boycott trend.

The actor flew to Mumbai and clarified the misunderstanding about his remarks. While promoting ‘Liger’ last month, Vijay, in an interview with ANI, said that he had faced such obstacles during the release of his previous films and that he believed his hard work would pay off regardless of such trends. He further said “Kaun rokenge dekh lenge.”

This statement didn’t go well with many, including Desai. He then slammed the ‘Liger’ actor, saying that he should have learned from Aamir Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Akshay Kumar, and can go work in OTT content and forget theatrical films.

Vijay met Desai and said he didn’t intend to dismiss the audience. He further reportedly said that he understands the elements that make up the movie business and felt that it was important to clear the air.

After the meeting, Desai said: “I realised I had become too angry with my child (Vijay). I shouldn’t have done so. I am sorry for that.” Vijay then touched Desai’s feet and asked for his blessings.

