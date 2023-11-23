| Vijay Hazare Trophy Hyderabad Begin Campaign In Style With 5 Wicket Win Over Manipur

Having restricted the opposition to a mere 203 with the help of in-form T Ravi Teja’s three-wicket haul, Hyderabad chased down the target in 29.5 overs with captain Rahul Singh smashing a counter-attacking 70-run knock

23 November 23

T Ravi Teja

Hyderabad: Hyderabad began their campaign with a crushing five-wicket win over Manipur in the Group B Vijay Hazare match in Jaipur, on Thursday.

Having restricted the opposition to a mere 203 with the help of in-form T Ravi Teja’s three-wicket haul, Hyderabad chased down the target in 29.5 overs with captain Rahul Singh smashing a counter-attacking 70-run knock.

Electing to field first, Hyderabad bowlers were on the mark from the word go. With Ravi Teja, Rakshan Readdi (2/28) and Tanay Thyagarajan (2/24) sharing the bulk of the wickets, Manipur last wickets at regular intervals. Having lost two quick wickets, Manipur staged a comeback with a 74-run third wicket partnership between Kangabam Priyojit (38) and Johnson Singh (35). But Thyagarajan clined up Johnson to break the partnership that opened up the game once again.

Captain Meitan Keishangbam (41) and Bikas Singh (41) added 54 to take their side to a respectable total.

Chasing the target, Hyderabad lost former opener Tanmay Agarwal in the very first over. However, captain Rahul Singh (70 off 47; 13×4) and Rohit Rayudu added 76 runs for the second wicket before the latter departed.

Chandan Sahani took the initiative after Rahul’s departure in the 18th over with a 32-ball 41. Though he departed in the 27th over, Ravi Teja hit an unbeaten 11-23 to take his side past the finish line inside 30 overs.

Brief Scores: Manipur 203 in 50 overs (Bikash Singh 41; T Ravi Teja 3/71, Tanay Thyagarajan 2/24, Rakshan Readdi 2/28) lost to Hyderabad 208/5 in 29.5 overs (Rahul Singh 70, Chandan Sahani 41; L Kishan Singha 3/57).