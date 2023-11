| Vijayanand Cc Beat Tirumala Cc By 32 Runs In The Hca C Division One Day League

Hyderabad: Raj Kumar scalped five wickets for 33 runs as his side Vijayanand CC defeated Tirumala CC by 32 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league: Adams XI CC 213/9 in 38 overs (Jathin V 3/24) bt Chums XI CC 132/3 in 38 overs; International CC 162 in 40.2 overs (Sameer Nihal K 3/16) lost to Lucky XI CC 163/1 in 31.3 overs (Murali K 61, Surya 55no); Vijayanand CC 226 in 33.2 overs (Aadarsh 93; Ram Krishna 3/33) bt Tirumala CC 194 in 37.3 overs (Avinash 53; Raj Kumar 5/33).

Hyderabad women lost to Mumbai

Hyderabad girls lost to Mumbai by nine wickets in the BCCI Women’s Under-15 One Day Trophy at Morena, on Thursday. Hyderabad were bundled out for a paltry 71 in just 27.3 overs with Shravani Patil and Arya Davane scalping three wickets each. Later, they reached the target in 14.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 71 in 27.3 overs (Shravani Patil 3/13, Arya Davane 3/9) lost to Mumbai 72/1 in 14.3 overs (Ira Jadhav 46no).