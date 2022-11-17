Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hyderabad suffer seven-wicket loss against Uttar Pradesh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad suffered a seven-wicket loss against Uttar Pradesh in the Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the jamia MIlia Islamia ground on Thursday.

Hyderabad posted 256/9 in stipulated 50 overs with the help of half-centuries from Mickil Jaiswal (73) and Rahul Buddhi (51). However, UP rode on a timely century from opener Aryan Juyal and fine knocks from Rinku Singh (78 not out) and Madhav Kaushik (70) to romp home with eight deliveries to spare.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Hyderabad didn’t have the best of starts as last-match centurion and captain Tanmay Agarwal (2) departed in the second over. All the top-order batters got starts but none of them could convert them as Hyderabad lost wickets at the regular intervals in the middle. K Rohit Rayudu (35), Tilak Varma (22), Bhavesh Seth (30) and T Ravi Teja (31) were back in the pavilion after starts as they were reduced to 130/4 in 37 overs.

Jaiswal and Rahul added 120 runs for the sixth wicket to revive their innings. Both played attacking game as Jaiswal took 59 deliveries for his knock that was laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. Rahul’s half-century took him 36 deliveries with four boundaries and two over it. Both fell in quick succession in search of the runs.

Chasing the total, UP openers added 132 runs that more or less sealed the game. Rohit Rayudu broke the opening partnership by dismissing Madhav in the 30th over. He then sent Priyam Garg and Karan Sharma to the pavilion cheaply. However, Rinku Singh joined hands with Aryan to take their side home.