Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tanmay’s century sets up Hyderabad victory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Captain Tanmay Agarwal led from the front with a fine century as Hyderabad defeated Saurashtra by five wickets in a high-scoring Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Saurashtra rode on opener H Desai’s 102-run knock to post 312/9 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Tanmay hit 124 off 119 balls and added 214 runs for the opening wicket with K Rohit Rayudu (83) to lay the platform for the convening victory.

Earlier, Desai slammed nine boundaries and two over it in his essay as Saurashtra romped up a big total. Despite there were no notable contributions other than the centurion, crucial knocks from captain Jaydev Unadkat (30) and Chetan Sakariya (36 not out) propelled the team score past 300-run mark. For Hyderabad, E Sanketh scalped four wickets while G Aniketh reddy took three wickets.

Chasing the big target, southpaw Tanmay hit 14 boundaries and two maximums. He found an able ally in Rohit Rayudu who scored a 97-ball 83. His knock was laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. After the dismissal of Rohit in the 35th over, Tanamy also departed in the next over. But Thakur Tilak Varma (45) and T Ravi Teja (34) added 60 runs for the fourth wicket in just 44 balls to set the tone. Though both of them departed, Hyderabad romped home with seven deliveries left.

Score Card:

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai † lbw b Anikethreddy 102 (120b, 9×4, 2×6), Samarth Vyas c †Bhavesh Seth b Ravi Teja 25 (19b, 4×4, 1×6), Cheteshwar Pujara c Punnaiah b Anikethreddy 17 (36b, 1×4), Arpit Vasavada st †Bhavesh Seth b Thyagarajan 28 (37b, 2×4), Sheldon Jackson st †Bhavesh Seth b Anikethreddy 23 (26b, 3×4), Prerak Mankad lbw b Sanketh 26 (20b, 3×4), Chirag Jani lbw b Sanketh 2 (4b), Jaydev Unadkat (c) c Ravi Teja b Sanketh 30 (17b, 5×4, 1×6), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Anikethreddy b Sanketh 7 (5b, 1×6), Chetan Sakariya not out 36 (14b, 2×4, 4×6), Yuvraj Chudasama not out 3 (2b); Extras: (lb 2, w 11) 13; Total: (For 9 wkts in 50 overs) 312; Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-99, 3-165, 4-192, 5-207, 7-240, 8-256, 9-283; Bowling: Elligaram Sanketh 8-0-62-4, Ravi Teja 9-0-81-1, B Punnaiah 7-0-50-0, Tanay Thyagarajan 10-0-51-1, Anikethreddy 10-0-35-3, Rohit Rayudu 3-0-16-0, Mickil Jaiswal 3-0-15-0

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (c) c †Desai b Sakariya 124 (119b, 14×4, 2×6), Rohit Rayudu c & b Sakariya 83 (97b, 7×4, 2×6), Tilak Varma c †Desai b Jadeja 45 (36b, 2×4, 2×6), Ravi Teja c sub (VM Jadeja) b Jadeja 34 (23b, 1×4, 2×6), Rahul Buddhi run out (Mankad) 11 (13b, 1×4), Tanay Thyagarajan not out 6 (4b, 1×4), Mickil Jaiswal not out 1 (1b); Extras: (b 4, lb 3, w 3) 10; Total: (For 5 wkts in 48.5 overs) 314; Fall of wickets: 1-214, 2-219, 3-279, 4-294, 5-309; Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 10-2-46-0, Chetan Sakariya 10-0-48-2, Prerak Mankad 6-0-43-0, Chirag Jani 9-0-64-0, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 8.5-0-63-2, Yuvraj Chudasama 5-0-43-0