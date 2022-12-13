Vijay Merchant Trophy: Kachchhi bowls Hyderabad to big win

Wafi Kachchhi snared five wickets in each innings to guide Hyderabad to an innings and 110-run victory over Bihar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: Wafi Kachchhi snared five wickets (5/42; 5/43) in each innings to guide Hyderabad to an innings and 110-run victory over Bihar in the Group D Vijay Merchant Trophy at the DSE Academy, Gujarat on Tuesday.

Kachchhi restricted Bihar for 226 in 48.5 over to guide his side home.

Hyderabad CA U16 544/3 in 96.2 overs beat Bihar CA U16 208/10 in 65.1 overs & 226/10 in 48.5 overs (Yash Pratap 36, Taufique 102no(99b,18×4’s), Rahul Karthikeya 2 for 26, Wafi Kachchhi 5 for 42(12.5-2-42-5), Avik Dixit 2 for 28).

