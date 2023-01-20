| Vijaya Dairy To Initiate Measures To Extend Bank Loans To Dairy Farmers For Cattle Procurement

Animal Husbandry department has decided to initiate measures for extending loans to dairy farmers for purchase of cattle and increase the milk production

Hyderabad: To strengthen the dairy sector, the Animal Husbandry department has decided to initiate measures for extending loans to dairy farmers for purchase of cattle and increase the milk production in Telangana.

The decision to this effect was taken at the board meeting of Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation (TS Dairy) here on Friday.

Addressing the board meeting, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said about 2,500-3,000 units of milching animals will be provided in each constituency through bank loans.

This initiative would generate employment to about one lakh persons besides helping dairy farmers gain self-reliance.

The board has also discussed the modalities for increasing the cattle population which would increase the milk supply to Vijaya Dairy. Further, this would aid in ensuring the required supply of milk for the mega dairy project being developed at Raviryala in Rangareddy district.

A decision was taken to extend supply of Vijaya Dairy products in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other neighbouring States, considering the increasing demand from respective States under a special package.

The officials were asked to submit a report on the milk chilling centres which were not active. They were instructed to initiate measures to protect the Vijaya Dairy lands from encroachments.

Within next one year, the Vijaya Dairy will open 3,000 new outlets, providing employment to around 9,000-10,000 people.

Further, the number of Vijaya Dairy products will be increased from 28 to 100. To prevent adulteration and fake products of Vijaya Dairy, a mobile quality control vehicle will be established. It has been decided to set up four new feed mixing plants in the State.