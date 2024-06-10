KT Rama Rao mourns passing of Talasani Shankar Yadav

As Monda Market Traders Association president and Bowenpally Market president, Talasani Shankar Yadav strived a lot for their welfare, he recalled.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 June 2024, 01:15 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed grief over the demise of former Minister T Srinivas Yadav‘s brother and Monda Market Traders Association president Talasani Shankar Yadav.

Shankar Yadav was suffering from illness since last few days and there was hope that he could recover. Unfortunately, his demise was nit expected, the BRS working president said.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family members, KT Rama Rao prayed that his soul rest in peace.te