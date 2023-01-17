Telangana: Vijaya Dairy’s mega dairy plant at Raviryal to be opened in August

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: The upcoming mega dairy plant of Telangana Vijaya Dairy at Raviryal in Rangareddy district will be ready for inauguration in August this year.

This will be a major boost for Vijaya Dairy, which was running in losses before the State formation and transformed into a profit-making company with a turnover of over Rs.750 crore last year, to grow bigger.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who inspected the ongoing works on Tuesday, said the state-of-the-art processing plant has a capacity of 8 lakh litres per day.

The mega dairy will also have a UHT (ultra high temperature) plant with a capacity of one lakh litres a day envisaging products with longer shelf life as well as an ice cream plant of 5,000 litres a day capacity.

“Due to the proactive measures taken by the K Chandrashekhar Rao government, the dairy sector has grown significantly in Telangana,” he said, adding that the government had opened over 2,000 outlets since the State formation and plans were afoot to open 2,000 more outlets. He said the new outlets would create more jobs for unemployed youth in the State.

The mega dairy plant was being developed at an estimated Rs.246 crore of which the State government was contributing Rs.74 crore and the Federation was investing Rs.26 crore, while the balance amount would be borrowed from financial institutions. The plant would have all the modern equipment to process the milk as well as producing value added products.

The Minister was accompanied by Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation chairman Soma Bharat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Adhar Sinha and others.