BRS to move No-Confidence Motion against Hyderabad Mayor, Deputy Mayor

BRS corporators and MLAs from Hyderabad discussed their strategy for the upcoming GHMC council meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Hyderabad: BRS corporators are gearing up to move a No-Confidence Motion against Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor and Mothe Sri Latha Reddy during the GHMC council meeting beginning from Saturday. Both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor defected from the BRS to the ruling Congress in February this year.

In a meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, BRS corporators and MLAs from Hyderabad discussed their strategy for the upcoming GHMC council meeting. The BRS leadership directed all city corporators and MLAs to attend the council meeting on Saturday. The corporators plan to demand the resignation of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, citing a lack of confidence in their leadership, making the meeting significant. With their numerical strength in GHMC, the BRS corporators are confident to secure both the posts.

They also decided to raise pointed questions on public issues and development projects in the city. The aim is to address the lack of progress and the failure of the current GHMC administration after the Congress came to power in the State. Concerns were also raised about the cancellation of development projects sanctioned by the previous BRS government.

Issues such as poor sanitation management, garbage accumulation, and neglected canal maintenance were discussed. The corporators resolved to question the GHMC administration on these points during the council meeting.

Former Minister and Sanat Nagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with several other MLAs and corporators, expressed anguish over the lack of development work since the Congress government took office seven months ago. They highlighted the failure to implement welfare programmes like financial assistance to women, enhanced social security pensions, distribution of gold under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes, and the construction and distribution of double-bedroom houses.

Former Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, MLC Surabhi Vanidevi, and several MLAs, including T Padmarao Goud, Maganti Gopinath, Mutha Gopal, D Sudhir Reddy, Prakash Goud, and Kaleru Venkatesh, participated in the meeting.