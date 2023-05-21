Vijayawada: AP CM Jagan to hand over house site pattas on May 26

NTR district collector, S Dilli Rao, said that 19,240 of the 24,600 beneficiaries in Vijayawada city were chosen to get house site pattas. He stated that information on the remaining beneficiaries is still being gathered.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:25 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas for Vijayawada city beneficiaries on May 26 at the capital region of Amaravati near Venkatayapalem village.

The NTR district collector, S Dilli Rao, said the district administration will list out the beneficiaries’ names on May 21. He added that 19,240 of the 24,600 beneficiaries in Vijayawada city were chosen to get house site pattas. He stated that information on the remaining beneficiaries is still being gathered. The verification work for 2,100 people inside the West Assembly constituency boundaries, 1500 people within the Central Assembly constituency limits, and 1,600 people within the East constituency limits were still in progress.

The house site distribution event will draw 60,000 residents from the Vijayawada and Guntur districts, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the public meeting. A public meeting will be conducted outside the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem village, where beneficiaries will receive the home site pattas. He stated that around 500 buses would be organised from Vijayawada City for the convenience of the beneficiaries.

Dilli Rao has given the officials instructions to provide food, water, buttermilk, and other amenities to the beneficiaries at the location of the public meeting. On Saturday, the collector met with district authorities to inspect the arrangements.