Vijayawada: Durga temple to launch channel on lines of SVBC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

A decision was taken to this effect at the temple governing body meeting held in Vijayawada, according to the temple board chairman Karnati Rambabu

Vijayawada: The Durga Malleswaraswamy temple here will shortly launch a channel on the lines of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel of the TTD.

A decision was taken to this effect at the temple governing body meeting held here on Monday, according to the temple board chairman Karnati Rambabu. “We will also open the Siva temple for devotees where a Navagraha mandapam will be set up at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh. Two diesel vehicles along with battery cars will be operated for the convenience of the elderly and differently abled persons and mothers with infants below one year can have quick darshan through a special queue line. Besides, a dormitory will be constructed on the first floor of Maha Mandapam for devotees visiting the temple from far off places,” he told reporters here.

He also announced that kumkum prasadam would be given to all devotees from Pournami this month and the Annadana Bhavam was being extended to accommodate 2000 devotees at a time.

