TTD chairman makes light of charges

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy opened up about charge that he is an atheist and recalled how he introduced many programmes when he held the same post 17 years ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Sunday pooh-poohed the allegations by critics against him.

Addressing media persons here, he referred to the charge that he is an atheist and recalled how he introduced many programmes when he held the same post 17 years ago. “It was I who performed 30,000 mass marriages under the Kalyanamastu programme, and also took the decision that none should walk with footware on in the Mada streets around the temple. “I organised the 600th Aradhana of Annammayaa, and Sri Venkateswara Swamy kalyanam in dalit colonies. This is my answer to those who dub me as a Christian and atheist. I have come up the hard way through struggles and am not afraid of such cheap criticism,” he stated.

TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy who was present, expressed concern over the postings in social media damaging the faith and said that an exhibition on the developmental programmes and new facilities to devotees over the past four years would be held next month.