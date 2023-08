New TTD trust board with 25 members constituted

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy had already taken charge as TTD chairman on August 10.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Friday has appointed 24 members to the newly constituted Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) Board. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy had already taken charge as TTD chairman on August 10.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy – Chairman

