Vikarabad: Holiday declared for educational institutions on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions (government, aided and private) on Wednesday in view of the continuing heavy rains.

All educational institutions will reopen from Thursday. Any further changes in the decision would be informed on Wednesday, according to a circular issued by the district administration on Tuesday.