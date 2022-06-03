Villages competing with towns in development: Jagadish Reddy

Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said that villages were competing with the towns in the development in the state.

Launching the fifth phase of Pattana Pragathi in 25th ward in Suryapet town, Jagadish Reddy said that no other states in the country stood nearer to Telangana state, which was formed just eight years ago, in welfare and development. Several welfare schemes being implemented by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have became role models to the other states. Telangana state stood in top in welfare and development in the country. The state government has also developed facilities and infrastructure including vaikunta dhamams and pattana pakruthi vanams in Urban areas also. Every house in rural and urban are being supplied safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha, he added. He pointed out that 19 out of top 20 villages declared under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana from Telangana state.

Strongly criticizing the BJP for deciding to celebrate Telangana formation day, he alleged that BJP was the first in the row of political parties, which betrayed Telangana. He reminded that Narendra Modi government was showing discrimination towards Telangana state for the last eight years. He said that BJP leaders should keep it in mind that their evil plans would not work in Telangana. Earlier, he has inaugurated playing ground and laid foundation stone for CC road in the ward.

