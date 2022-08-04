Vimala Foundation donates facilities at old age home

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:24 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Vimala Foundation, a voluntary organisation established by senior surgical oncologist from Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, Dr K Sreekanth, has donated a furnished room for an old age home in Porumamilla village, YSR district in Andhra Pradesh.

The Foundation, which has been established in the memory of the surgeon’s parents late Dr K Subbaiah and late Dr Y Vimalamma, also has provided provisions for basic amenities, created greenery through tree saplings and set-up chairs for the elderly persons at the old age home.

To oversee the works related to construction of the room at the old age home, Dr Sreekanth along with his son Sailesh visited the facility and also paid respect to the elderly inmates.

Last year, the Foundation donated vital infrastructure including brand new furniture, fans, lights, racks, educational and personality development books, high-end computers to Sarvodaya Grama Seva Library and Study Centre, ZPHS, Narayankhed, Sangareddy for development of local students.

We are involved in assisting children, youth, disabled and senior citizens. We also make efforts to reduce the miseries faced by children and senior citizens in the Kadapa district, Dr Sreekanth added.