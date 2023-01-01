Vinod Kumar calls for action plan for strengthening economic, statistics and planning depts

A team of officials led by Economic and Statistics Department Director G Dayanand met with Vinod Kumar on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said an action plan would be formulated and implemented to further strengthen the Directorate of Economic and Statistics and Planning departments right from the field level.

A team of officials led by Economic and Statistics Department Director G Dayanand met with Vinod Kumar here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the State Planning Commission Vice Chairman discussed the directions issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to strengthen the economic, statistical and planning departments. The Chief Minister had observed that Economic and Statistics and planning departments were playing an active role and directed to initiate measures to strengthen the institutions, Vinod Kumar told the officials.

Stating that current programmes and policies followed by these departments were satisfactory, Vinod Kumar stressed on the need to appoint a few IAS officers and some State-level officers in the economic statistics and planning departments to make them work more efficiently. Towards this, he wanted the officials to prepare proposals for institutional strengthening from mandal to State level.

Every year, the Directorate of Economic and Statistics Department publishes many publications along with details of State government schemes, development and welfare programmes and other data, said Director G Dayanand.

He briefed about the need to visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan to study different aspects. On this, Vinod Kumar wanted the officials to prepare action plan on the related issues.