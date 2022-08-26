Vinod Kumar launches distribution of clay Ganesh idols in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has launched the distribution of clay Ganesh idols in Karimnagar town on Friday. In order to educate the people about the importance of protecting the environment by worshiping clay idols for the ensuing Ganesh festival, Vinod Kumar has decided to distribute 10,000 clay idols in the entire Karimnagar parliament constituency through local public representatives.

As part of the campaign, Vinod Kumar along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, and MLC Padi Koushik Reddy launched the distribution of clay Ganesh idols in a programme held at Prathima multiplex here on Friday. Besides clay idols, biodegradable starch bags made from maize flour by the DRDO were also distributed. A poster educating the people about the importance of discouraging idols made of the plaster of Paris (PoP) as well as plastic bags was also released.

Speaking on this occasion, Vinod Kumar informed that following the instructions of the state government and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Telangana state pollution control board was preparing several lakhs of clay Ganesh idols during the last five months. They would be distributed to the people for the festival. He said that the district administration, municipal officials and others would also distribute clay idols free of cost to the people.

Appealing to the people to discourage the use of PoP idols and plastic bags, he advised the pubic to carry only cloth bags and starch bags, which would be made available in the market very soon. TRS leader Eda Shankar Reddy, corporators Guggilla Jayashree, Gande Madhavi, Ganta Kalyani, Vala Ramana Rao, Kamsala Srinivas, Bandari Venu, Ilender Yadav, Butchi Reddy and others were also present.