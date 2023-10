Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Hyderabad records second victory, beats Maharashtra by 40 runs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad posted 247/9 in 50 overs with the help of Aaron George Varghese’s 57-run knock. Later, they dismissed Maharashtra for 207 in 49.5 overs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continued their good run as they recorded their second victory thrashing Maharashtra by 40 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Kolkata on Saturday.

Hyderabad posted 247/9 in 50 overs with the help of Aaron George Varghese’s 57-run knock. Later, they dismissed Maharashtra for 207 in 49.5 overs. MS Karthikeya scalped three wickets for 43.

SS Dhas waged a lone battle with a fighting 83-ball 103-run knock.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 247/9 in 50 overs (Aaron Geroge Varghese 57; Swaraj Chavan 4/48) bt Maharashtra 207 in 49.5 overs (SS Dhas 103; MS Karthikeya 3/43).

In Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh 165 in 44.5 overs (Robin M Sandal 40; Musheer Khan 3/14) lost to Mumbai 168/4 in 30.5 overs (Aditya Rawat 56); Karnataka 251 in 47.2 overs (Harshil Dharmani 72, Dheeraj Gowda 51) bt Gujarat 111 in 25.3 overs (Ronit Patel 53; Hardik Raj 5/20); Jharkhand 225/7 in 50 overs (Nakul Yadav 111; Paras 3/50) bt Chandigarh 132 in 38.4 overs.

