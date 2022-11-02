Violence has no place in democracy, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Minister KT Rama Rao visited the TRS leaders and activists who were injured in the Palivela violence at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Condemning the BJP’s attacks on TRS cadre, Minister KT Rama Rao said violence has no place in a democracy. He urged the people to take a wise decision in Munugode by-election and teach a befitting lesson to the BJP for its anarchy. However, he warned the BJP leaders not to test the patience of the TRS (BRS) cadre who were more than 60 lakh in the State.

Along with Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and other TRS leaders, Rama Rao visited the TRS leaders and activists who were injured in the Palivela violence and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He assured all support to them on behalf of the party.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, the TRS working president said the BJP carried out attacks under the leadership of BJP MLA Eatela Rajender in Munugode on Tuesday. As a result, at least 12 TRS leaders and activists including MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Zilla Parishad chairman K Jagadish were injured during the violence.

“As their defeat is inevitable in Munugode, the BJP is resorting to petty politics to gain sympathy in the by-poll. Anticipating it, even union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party national president JP Nadda have shied away from the poll campaign,” he said. He added that in the last eight years, the TRS government ensured that there was no unnecessary tensions whenever elections or by-election were held in the State.