Virat Kohli Misses Again | India vs England Test Series 2024 | Cricket News

Virat Kohli, India's star batsman, may miss the third and fourth Test matches against England due to personal reasons, with Rajat Patidar replacing him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 05:24 PM

