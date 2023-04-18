Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram

Virat Kohli has reportedly unfollowed Delhi Capitals mentor and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Instagram

By IANS Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 18 April 23

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter and former India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly unfollowed Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Instagram.

It happened a day after the DC mentor avoided shaking hands with Kohli after RCB beat DC by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In a video circulating on social media from Saturday’s game, Ganguly was spotted skipping the queue to avoid a handshake with Kohli after DC head coach Ricky Ponting stopped the RCB batter during the post-match customary handshakes.

Notably, Kohli stepped down as T20I captain and was later sacked as the captain of the ODI team during Ganguly’s term as BCCI president.

A week later, Kohli made a stunning revelation at a press conference during India’s tour of South Africa in 2021 that there was no communication between him and the selection committee about the change in ODI leadership and he was told hours before the selection meeting for Test series that selectors have decided that he won’t be the captain.

Kohli had contradicted Ganguly that the selectors had sounded him over the captaincy issue.