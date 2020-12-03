Virtual Education Fair a big hit

The event was successfully organised under the guidance of Principal Sunitha Rao.

DPS Nacharam organised a spectacular Annual Education Fair 2020 on a virtual platform on November 28. The main objective of the event was to enthuse students by creating awareness about the varied career options available to them after grade XII so that they can make an informed and rightful decision.

Chairman M Komraiah spoke about the multiple opportunities provided on a single platform and encouraged the parents and students to explore the plethora of opportunities. The event was declared open along with the Chief Guest Ganesh Kohli, founder IC3 Institute.

The event offered plenty of options with a streamwise selection from many foreign universities like Michigan State University and Ohio University (USA), University of Melbourne (Australia), King’s College London, Swiss Education Group and six universities from New Zealand like The University of Waikato, Lincoln University, University of Auckland, University of Canterbury, University of Otago and Victoria University that were a part of the grand Career Fair apart from more than 30 leading National Universities.

Over 1000 students and 400 parents of grades 10 to 12 marked their virtual presence.Meticulous planning and organization saw various room links with over 40 Elite National and International Universities with their representatives ready to interact with parents and students. The enthusiasm of the students was palpable in being presented with over 100 plus courses to choose from. Several offbeat careers like Film and media, animation and designing also found a place.

Career Talks by eminent speakers like Dr Sanjib Kumar Acharya, a Senior Career Counselor from Delhi added to the show that brought about clarity among the parents and their wards in making the right choice of the stream for senior secondary.

Senior Vice Principal Nandita Sunkara delivered the welcome address and motivated the parents and students to make the best use of the opportunity. Renu Gehlawat, the secondary Vice-Principal delivered the vote of thanks. Career Counselor Vanadana coordinated with different universities along with the school IT department to ensure their presence.

