Telangana, AP U-14 girls team enter semis in Cisce National Throwball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh U-14 girls team entered throw ball semifinals at the Cisce National Throwball Tournament held at the Vidya Valley School, Pune on Wednesday.

The State team thrashed North West team 15-0, 15-2 in the third qualifying match to make it to last four. Earlier, they defeated Tamil Nadu 15-5, 15-2 and Kerala 15-2, 15-9 in the first and second matches respectively.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka completed the semifinal lineup.

Results: TS & AP bt North West 15-0, 15-2; KAR bt North India 15-6, 15-7; MAH bt WB 15-12, 15-11; TN bt KER 15-6, 15-11.