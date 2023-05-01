I predicted Virupaksha’s success with its first look itself: Dil Raju

Dil Raju said that he predicted Virupaksha's success with the first look itself. I observed every piece of promotional material released.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Dil Raju launched the trailer for Sai Dharam Tej‘s Virupaksha along with producer Allu Aravind before the release. He confidently said at the trailer launch event that the film would be a sure-shot blockbuster. Dil Raju now recollects his words after the success of Virupaksha.

Virupaksha has collected 70 crores at the box office worldwide in just less than 10 days. The film has more than one and a half million dollars in its bank at the US box office. Virupaksha is now racing towards the 100 crore club. The makers of Virupaksha conducted a “thank you” meet yesterday in Hyderabad. Dil Raju graced the event as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Dil Raju said, “I predicted Virupaksha’s success with the first look itself. I observed every piece of promotional material released by the director, Karthik Dandu, and noticed that they all got a very good response from the audience. They grabbed their attention from the start until release day. And finally, we can witness the success of the film today. Virupaksha will definitely get a similar response in Hindi and other languages with the pan-Indian release”.

Virupaksha will be released in other languages this Friday. This will help the film hit the 100 crore mark easily.

-Kiran