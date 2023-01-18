Visakhapatnam: Plea to confer Padma Shri award on Tulasi Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Padma Shri award posthumously on late Adari Tulasi Rao, Chairman of Visakha dairy, who died early this month.

Bringing laudable efforts of late Tulasi Rao to the notice of Modi, he noted that Tulasi Rao helped Visakha dairy become a successful farmers’ organization. As the Chairman of the Visakha dairy for nearly three decades, he was instrumental in protecting the character of Visakha dairy as a milk producers’ organization despite huge pressures from the private sector which has largely taken over the dairying business from dairy cooperatives and producer companies in Andhra Pradesh, he stated.

Besides, Tulasi Rao had undertaken unique initiatives by providing health and educational facilities to 18 lakh farmer family members and had deployed children of the farmers as employees to work in the Visakha dairy. These social initiatives make Tulasi Rao a distinguished personality among leaders in the dairy sector, GVL remarked, and added that Tulasi Rao has left behind a strong legacy that richly deserves national recognition.