Visakhapatnam: RINL-FWP first wheels consignment flagged off

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

The first consignment of LHB wheels to the Indian Railways was flagged off from the Forged Wheel Plant (FWP) of RINL at Rae Bareli on Sunday. The first consignment of LHB wheels to the Indian Railways was flagged off from the Forged Wheel Plant (FWP) of RINL at Rae Bareli on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: The first consignment of LHB wheels to the Indian Railways was flagged off from the Forged Wheel Plant (FWP) of RINL at Rae Bareli on Sunday.

Union Ministry of Steel secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh flagged off the first consignment, according to an RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant release here.

Speaking on the occasion, he described it as a momentous occasion in the history of RINL and exuded confidence that FWP would be a game changer for RINL. Commending the Forged wheel plant of RINL for its very high levels of automation, he advised leverage of the latest technologies for cost cutting. He said that it is yet another step towards Atmanirbharbharat.

RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt thanked the Ministry of Steel, besides SMS Germany, NSH, SMS India, RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation of Indian Railways), consultant MECON for their unstinted support in achieving the unique feat of producing LHB wheels from FWP. He stated that the plant has the potential to produce high quality wheels not just for Indian Railways but also to become a supplier of choice for the railroads of developed countries.