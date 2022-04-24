Visakhapatnam: Samata, Swarna Jayanthi express trains to run with LHB coaches

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Visakhapatnam: Railways will run the Samata and Swarna Jayanthi express trains from Visakhapatnam to Hazarat Nizamuddin with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake in place of conventional coaches from April 25.

While the Swarna Jayanthi express will have 21 LHB coaches comprising 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-3, Second class Luggage cum disabled coach-1, AC Pantry Car-1 and Generator Motor car-1, the Samata express will have 22 LHB coaches with an additional high capacity parcel van.

